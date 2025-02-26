ACCORDING to the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) latest Belanjawanku 2024-2025 guide, the cost of living in the Klang Valley has surged by an average of 6.7% between 2022 and 2024, making it Malaysia’s most expensive region.

One Subang Jaya resident has even shared that despite earning RM5,500, owning a car still feels impossible.

The 25-year-old took to the Reddit page r/malaysia to explain that he relies on the LRT and a motorcycle for his daily commute, as he has yet to afford a car.

He also provided a breakdown of his monthly expenses:

1. Rent – RM900

2. His girlfriend’s rent – RM1,500

3. Utilities (WiFi, phone bill, electricity, and water) – RM300

4. Food – RM1,100 (as he frequently eats out due to being unable to cook)

5. Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payments – RM800 (for purchases made for his parents and girlfriend)

6. Miscellaneous expenses (Netflix, social outings, entertainment)

At the end of the month, he is left with just RM200.

His post quickly garnered attention from Redditors, who were initially surprised that someone earning over RM5,000 found car ownership unattainable.

Many, however, offered him financial advice, suggesting ways to cut costs and make room for a car loan.

One user, @I_Love_Msia, suggested: “Axia, nine-year installment = RM371+/-. Cut some expenses, like your girlfriend’s rent.”

Another, @Shawnmeister, advised: “With RM5,500, you can easily afford a Bezza G model (basic but practical with ample trunk space). I earned less when I took a loan for one during MCO. Opting for a seven-year repayment plan could ease the financial strain. Also, is your girlfriend not working? You’re not her ATM. The amount you pay for her rent could be better saved for EPF or a larger down payment for your car.”

Meanwhile, @earthprince recommended a housing solution: “Just move in together and find a middle-ground location. That RM2,400 in rent could be reduced to RM1,500, freeing up an extra RM900.”

