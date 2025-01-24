The largest jackpot in Malaysian history of RM121.7 million from Supreme Toto 6/58 was won and shared by over 60 winners on Jan 18.

Among the winners, 6 from Selangor and 45 from Negeri Sembilan managed to walk away with the larger portion of the jackpot amounting to a whopping RM104.77 million.

One of the big winners, a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Selangor who won RM34,923,156.10 and a System Play bonus of RM269,168.00 with a System 12 ticket with the set of winning numbers – 5, 38, 39, 42, 46 & 57.

“I got my number inspiration after I returned from an overseas trip just a day before the Saturday draw. I had a strong feeling that I would win when the jackpot exceeded RM100 million,“ he said.

The winner planned to grow his new-found wealth though investments.

The five winners from Selangor comprising a father and sons as well as their two friends won RM34,923,156.10 with a Lucky Pick ticket.

One of the winners, who is a 38-year-old restaurant owner, said they were actually new players who tried the Lotto game for the very first time due to the record-breaking jackpot.

“We spent RM260 for 130 sets of Lucky Pick numbers. We did not have any expectation but just wanted to join the bandwagon.

“We were very happy to win this jackpot with our first-timer luck,“ he added.

The winners would share the winnings evenly, but they have not planned on how to use the new-found wealth.

The 45 winners from Negri Sembilan interestingly won the jackpot through a “Lot System” invented by a 55-year-old construction contractor.

“I created 60 lots and I asked my friends and co-workers who were interested to chip in to ‘purchase’ the lots from me and I would come out with the numbers to bet on and also purchase the tickets.

“Through such a play method not only I could bet on a System 11 ticket to improve our winning chances but it also covered my cost to play and it did not cost a bomb for all of us to win,“ he said, adding that the set of winning numbers was he picked with his own secret formula.

He said the winnings amounting to RM34,923,156.10 and a System Play bonus of RM220,240.00 would be split accordingly to the number of lots purchased by his friends and co-workers ranging from 1 lot to 10 lots.

The remaining jackpot totalling RM16.96 million was shared by 17 winning tickets sold in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Johor through EZ-Bet play method with each ticket striking RM997,804.20.

It is worth mentioning that the new jackpot amount has superseded the RM97.75 million Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot won in 2022 as the largest jackpot in Malaysian history.

