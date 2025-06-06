PETALING JAYA: An 88-year-old woman in the Czech Republic was mistakenly pronounced dead—only to shock everyone by waking up in her coffin.

According to The Brussels Times, which cited Czech daily Pravo, the elderly woman from the city of Pilsen was found unresponsive by her husband one morning. Unable to wake her, he called emergency services.

A forensic doctor who arrived at the scene declared her dead and issued a death certificate.

But as funeral home staff began placing her body into a coffin, the woman suddenly opened her eyes—prompting immediate calls to emergency services.

She was rushed to the hospital for observation and, remarkably, was found to be in good condition despite her age and previous illnesses.

Police have since launched an investigation into the forensic doctor, who is suspected of failing to provide aid to a person in danger.

The company that dispatched the doctor has expressed regret over the incident and said disciplinary action would follow.