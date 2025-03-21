RECEIVING duit Raya from family, relatives, or even bosses is always a special moment.
But imagine getting duit Raya from former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad—and keeping it for nearly three decades!
That’s exactly what happened to Syamil Shuib, a lucky Malaysian who took to TikTok to share a rare RM3 duit Raya that he received from Dr Mahathir 29 years ago.
Syamil revealed that the duit Raya was given to him at Dewan Jitra, Kedah, when he was just five or six-years-old.
“The Raya money Tun gave me 29 years ago—a priceless memory! Thank you, @chedetofficial!
“The new generation might never get to see Raya money like this anymore.”
In the video, Syamil showcases a rolled-up piece of paper containing 10 sen coins worth RM3, still in pristine condition.
In a follow-up TikTok post, Syamil even shared an old photo of himself as a child, smartly dressed in baju Melayu and songkok, with Dr Mahathir standing behind him.
His post quickly went viral, amassing 2.2 million views and nearly 3,000 comments from amazed Malaysians.
Many netizens urged Syamil to keep the coin roll intact, as it is now considered a rare collectible.
peeteed88: “Please, please, please! Do not open that coin roll! It’s a rare item—never seen before. It was minted by The Royal Mint before being struck by Kilang Wang Shah Alam and now MyMint BNM.”
Mr_Explorer_79: “Wow, bro! This is a very rare item. Keep it safe—its value is priceless. If it were in a museum, it would definitely be in the main display. Congrats, bro!”