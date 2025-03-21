RECEIVING duit Raya from family, relatives, or even bosses is always a special moment.

But imagine getting duit Raya from former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad—and keeping it for nearly three decades!

That’s exactly what happened to Syamil Shuib, a lucky Malaysian who took to TikTok to share a rare RM3 duit Raya that he received from Dr Mahathir 29 years ago.

Syamil revealed that the duit Raya was given to him at Dewan Jitra, Kedah, when he was just five or six-years-old.

“The Raya money Tun gave me 29 years ago—a priceless memory! Thank you, @chedetofficial!

“The new generation might never get to see Raya money like this anymore.”

