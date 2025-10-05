Activists allege Greta Thunberg mistreated in Israeli jail

“They treated her like an animal,“ was among the accounts shared by Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) participants when describing the actions of Israeli forces toward world-renowned activist Greta Thunberg after they were detained during a recent aid mission to Gaza.

Speaking to Kosmo, Malaysian volunteer Hazwani Helmi said Thunberg was allegedly beaten severely without mercy by Israeli soldiers, who also reportedly placed an Israeli flag on her face.

Additionally, an American volunteer, Windfield Beaver, also told the Malay daily that Thunberg was allegedly treated far worse than others while in detention.

“I saw with my own eyes how they beat her. They put an Israeli flag on her face. They tied her to a trolley and dragged her. They beat her wherever they wanted,“ she said during a media interview session at Istanbul airport yesterday.

She added that Thunberg was taken to a closed room where Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was reportedly present.

“Ben-Gvir entered the room with her (Greta). We could only hear screaming. It was very frightening,“ she shared.

Turkish journalist Ersin Celik, who participated in the flotilla, told local media he witnessed Israeli forces allegedly mistreat Thunberg, describing how she was “dragged on the ground” and “forced to kiss the Israeli flag.”

Italian journalist Lorenzo Agostino also referenced Thunberg’s treatment, stating: “Greta Thunberg, a brave woman, is only 22 years old. She was humiliated and wrapped in an Israeli flag and exhibited like a trophy.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s foreign ministry has dismissed these claims as “complete lies,“ insisting all detainees were treated according to law and had access to water, food, restrooms, and legal counsel.

However, Adalah, an Israeli rights group providing legal aid to the detainees, reported that activists claimed they were forced to kneel with zip-tied hands for hours, denied medication, and prevented from speaking with lawyers.

Other activists described severe mistreatment during detention. Turkish TV presenter Ikbal Gurpinar said: “They treated us like dogs. They left us hungry for three days. They didn’t give us water; we had to drink from the toilet.”

Malaysian activist Hazwani Helmi stated: “It was a disaster. They treated us like animals,“ adding that detainees were denied food, clean water, and medication.

Turkish activist Aycin Kantoglu described bloodstained prison walls with messages from previous detainees. “We saw mothers writing their children’s names on the walls. We actually experienced a little bit of what Palestinians go through,“ she said.

Previously, more than 400 GSF participants from various countries were detained by Israeli authorities while attempting to break the 17-year maritime blockade on Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid including food and medicines.

The 137 deportees who arrived in Istanbul on Saturday included 36 Turkish nationals alongside activists from the United States, Italy, Malaysia, Kuwait, Switzerland, Tunisia, Libya, Jordan and other countries.

All of them were subsequently taken to detention facilities in Ashdod, Israel for processing before deportation.

Israel has faced mounting condemnation for the raid on the flotilla, which saw its navy intercept approximately 40 boats carrying aid to Gaza and detain more than 450 people on board.

Italian MP Arturo Scotto, who was on the flotilla, had told reporters: “Those who were acting legally were the people aboard those boats; those who acted illegally were those who prevented them from reaching Gaza.”