AI turns Sudirman mural into Michael Jackson, sparks laughs

THE booming world of AI-generated art is known for its occasional surprises — and this time, it delivered a wildly unexpected yet amusing twist.

Malaysian user Syahrin recently shared his experience using ChatGPT’s image capabilities to create a “realistic” version of the iconic Sudirman mural at Jalan Chow Kit, featuring the late ‘Seniman Rakyat’ himself.

However, instead of simply enhancing the image of Malaysia’s beloved pop icon, the AI appeared to transform it into a near-perfect likeness of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

The uncanny result went viral, as netizens couldn’t help but point out the resemblance between the mural’s depiction of Sudirman and the late American superstar — complete with a stylish gaze, punk-Jheri curl hairstyle, and signature thin fringe.

Comments poured in, turning the crossover moment into comic gold.

“So Sudirman is literally Malaysian Michael Jackson,” quipped Amar Afwan, summing up what many were thinking.

Another user chimed in with, “From Salam Terakhir to Heehee,” referencing Jackson’s iconic vocal adlib alongside Sudirman’s famous farewell song.

Not to be outdone, Safar gave his own crossover twist with,“Balik Kampung He-He,” merging Sudirman’s festive classic with Jackson’s unmistakable catchphrase.

Interestingly, the fun didn’t stop there. Fans of the popular anime Demon Slayer joined in, noting the eerie resemblance between the AI-enhanced mural and the show’s main villain.

“Muzan Kibutsuji is in Malaysia now,” one user commented, drawing parallels between MJ’s look and the anime antagonist famously inspired by his style.

Though AI art is often met with scepticism, especially when it ventures into deepfakes or misinformation, this instance offered a light-hearted moment of unexpected creativity — blending pop culture icons, local pride, and the power of AI in a single viral post.