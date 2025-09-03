Air stewardess calls out KLIA1 parking security after creepy encounter, netizens alarmed

A Malaysian air stewardess has shared a terrifying experience at KLIA1’s monthly parking lot, raising concerns over safety despite rising fees.

In a viral post on Threads, she wrote: “Oh my God, that was so scary! Just now while I was sitting in my car, I suddenly noticed a guy standing right outside, next to my passenger door.

He was facing my car and looked like he was talking to someone.

“I got such a shock — but when I looked around, there was nobody there!!

“Right away, I put the car in Drive and left.

“This is so creepy... KLIA1 Parking Management, please improve your security.

“The monthly season parking fee has already gone up to RM200, but we don’t feel safe at all parking here!”

Her post quickly gained traction online, with netizens expressing shock and sharing similar unsettling experiences at airport parking lots.

In response, Malaysia Airports said they will investigate the incident and requested her contact details for follow-up.

“Stay safe, sis!!! That’s really dangerous. Please keep some pepper spray handy just in case,” one user called byloveira commented.

To this the air stewardess replied, “Yeah... even the staff parking isn’t safe. You take care too.”

“Scary! They have to do something about security,” meenamenisha wrote.

“So scary. I also work at KLIA. After night shifts past 11 pm, sometimes I have to walk alone,” zatyyizzaty92_ shared.