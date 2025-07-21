Attempted break-in foiled by homeowner’s camera

A man’s attempt to break into a house failed when his actions were recorded by the homeowner.

According to a post by Danielmuhammads on Threads, the individual was trying to open the grille door before being surprised by the homeowner.

It’s understood that the man had been monitoring the residence multiple times, looking for a suitable time to commit the crime.

“Unbeknownst to us, someone is always watching our homes. Before a robber breaks in, they will observe the house for several days or weeks. They will observe when we are home and when we are not. Only then will they rob,“ he wrote in the post.

In the comments section, most netizens condemned the man’s irresponsible actions.

“Healthy body but chooses to be a crook. Hope this kind of troublesome person gets jailed quickly,“ commented Farahhhws.

“Scary, even gates like this can be opened,“ said Lazafie.

“This is what people mean by needing to be smart to be a robber; this guy looks like it’s his first time,“ replied AtiqahLah.