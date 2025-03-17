A traveller in Changi Airport, Singapore was charged in the island republic for his allegedly abusive behaviour towards an airline staff over a missing mobile phone.

In a statement, the Singapore Police Force said the British man was yelling and “being rude” to a female airline staff after realising he misplaced his mobile phone on March 8.

Not only that, the 57-year-old was charged for destruction of property after damaging a wall at Terminal 3 of the airport.

For using abusive words against an individual, the charge carries a fine not exceeding S$5,000 (RM16,673) or a jail term not more than six months or both while for property damage, the charge allotts a prison sentence up to two years or a fine or both.

In the statement, it was said he approached the female employee at the gate holding room for assistance in looking for his phone.

She helped look for the item at the airport lounge but much to the foreign national’s dismay, she could not recover the phone.

“As it was close to the scheduled departure time of the flight, the female airline staff informed the man that leaving the gate hold room would result in him being offloaded from the flight.

“He then allegedly responded with a slew of abusive and derogatory words, and as he walked away towards the aircraft, he kicked and damaged a wall panel of the aerobridge,” the statement said.

The traveller was said to be “offloaded” from his flight later on.