PETALING JAYA: An Australian man was arrested after setting fire to curtain blinds in a holding room at Changi Airport, Singapore.

According to Channel News Asia, police were alerted to a case of a violent male passenger at about 2.15am yesterday (Dec 12).

The man, 33, was allegedly verbally abusive towards the auxiliary police officers after his demand for a cigarette was denied.

He allegedly removed the curtain blinds from the holding room before setting them on fire with a lighter, while threatening to spread the flames if his demands were not met.

Airport Police Division officers managed to extinguish the fire. During the incident, the man also sprayed at the officers with a fire extinguisher.

The man is reportedly being charged today with the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to seven years and be fined. Investigations against him in regards to other potential criminal offences are ongoing.

“The police have zero tolerance against such brazen acts of violence against police officers and acts that endanger the lives or safety of others.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Malathi, commander of the Airport Police Division, was quoted as saying.

