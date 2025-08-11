Cable reels fall on NKVE highway after trailer hits flyover

A dangerous incident on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) last Thursday saw enormous cable reels scatter across multiple lanes after the transport trailer carrying them collided with a flyover structure.

The dramatic event unfolded at the 8.7-kilometer mark along the Damansara-Setia Alam section of the expressway, creating hazardous conditions for motorists traveling on the busy four-lane route.

Dashcam footage circulated through the DashCam Malaysia Facebook community page captured the alarming sequence as the heavy-duty trailer approached the overhead structure while transporting two substantial industrial cable reels.

The collision occurred when the trailer’s cargo clearance proved insufficient for the flyover height, resulting in the cable reels’ upper portions striking the concrete structure above. The impact immediately dislodged both reels from their securing mechanisms.

Following the collision, the massive industrial equipment tumbled onto the active highway lanes, forcing nearby vehicles to take immediate evasive action. Drivers were compelled to reduce speed dramatically and navigate around the fallen cargo to avoid potential collisions.

According to Oriental Daily, in the aftermath of the incident, both cable reels were left across the expressway’s central and outer lanes, creating significant obstruction to traffic flow.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about cargo transportation safety and load height verification procedures on Malaysia’s highway network.

The NKVE serves as a critical arterial route connecting multiple urban centers and industrial zones throughout the Klang Valley region.

Such incidents underscore the importance of proper load measurement and route planning for commercial vehicles transporting oversized cargo through areas with overhead infrastructure limitations.

The scattered cable reels created immediate traffic disruption along one of Malaysia’s most utilised expressways, though no immediate reports of injuries or secondary accidents have emerged from the incident.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, including whether proper height clearance protocols were followed prior to the truck’s departure and route selection.