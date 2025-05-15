A delivery rider in Singapore was recently caught allegedly faking a motorcycle accident while sending a food order to a customer.

In a viral TikTok video, surveillance footage from the customer’s apartment showed the delivery rider taking the food order out of his bag and placing it on the floor near his motorcycle.

He made it appear as though the food had accidentally fallen out of a plastic bag and gently lowered his motorcycle near the food.

The footage then cuts to a scene where the delivery rider removes part of the customer’s food order and throws it to the ground.

ALSO READ: SG rider suspended after dragging food on floor—netizens slam video taker

On the second throw, the plastic bag bursts, spilling its contents, which appeared to be curry gravy.

Moments later, the delivery rider is seen taking the plastic bag with the remaining food and lifting his motorcycle off the ground.

The remaining food is kept in the bag.

The video sparked outrage over the rider’s alleged actions, with some speculating that this may not be the first time he has done something similar.

ALSO READ: Customer roasted by netizens after complaining about rider leaving food in car park basement

Social media users also called for the delivery rider to be reported.

“The way it’s choreographed, it’s probably not his first rodeo,” one user commented.

“This happened to me once—the food was marked as delivered to my house, but there was no food at all. I didn’t want to lodge a complaint because I thought maybe the rider was hungry,” another user wrote.

“Is this considered theft? He stole the restaurant’s revenue. If it’s a small Singaporean business that’s already struggling, that’s even worse,” a netizen pointed out.