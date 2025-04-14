WHAT began as a dream of marital bliss has turned into a nightmare for a Malaysian woman who now works three jobs just to stay afloat—while her husband refuses to work and continues depending on her financially.

In a heartbreaking post shared on social media and reported by mStar, the woman, who remains anonymous, revealed how her life spiraled after her husband abruptly resigned from his stable job paying over RM3,000 a month shortly after they tied the knot.

ALSO READ: M’sian takes RM50k loan for grand wedding under wife’s request, now struggling to pay

Without her knowledge, he poured his entire savings into a family-run business that eventually failed, plunging the couple into severe debt. Their financial struggles grew so intense that they were forced to seek help from the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK).

At one point, the woman tried working in Singapore but had to return home due to overwhelming stress.

She now earns RM2,000 a month in a local job but bears the weight of all their household expenses—including home and car loans, utility bills, and fuel.

She works three jobs just to manage everything.

Despite continuous promises that he’d pay her back once his business takes off, she said, “After all these years, I’ve never seen a single cent.”

The financial burden worsened when she took out bank loans and even signed on as a guarantor for other family members’ debts—actions driven by her hope of helping her husband out of the financial mess.

What hurt her further was learning that he had withdrawn money from his Employees Provident Fund (EPF), yet none of it went toward easing their financial strain.

“I stay up late working, yet he refuses to find a job, claiming it’s too exhausting,” she said bitterly. “He treats me like an ATM, always reaching out for money.”

Emotionally and physically drained, she confessed to feeling suffocated—so much so that she sometimes hoped for an accident on her way home from work, just to escape her reality.

However, after years of disappointment, she decided to take back control of her life.

“I’ve started hiding part of my earnings, no longer sharing my full salary details with him. I refuse to be drained any further.

“For those who aren’t married yet, I just want to say this—don’t be blinded by love. Before getting married, have a proper discussion about finances, jobs, living arrangements, and each other’s responsibilities.

“Marriage isn’t just about love—it’s about effort from both sides. Don’t let it reach a point where you’re the only one fighting, to the extent that you no longer know whether you’re a wife or just a walking bank,” she stated.