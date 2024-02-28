It’s completely normal to feel a bit nervous before a test. One anxious student had the fortune of meeting a kind-hearted e-hailing driver who took some time to pray for her to do well in her STPM examinations.

Malaysian TikTok user Nez posted the heartwarming encounter with her e-hailing driver on her TikTok account.

In the 39-second video, she struck up conversations with the driver before expressing her her anxiousness about the upcoming exam.

“Uncle, pray for me to pass my exam,” said a worried Nez.

Once they arrived at her school, the e-hailing driver then offered a prayer for her to pass her exams.

He can be heard saying, “Make her pass, make her no more worries, don’t make her stressed, (make) everything okay.”

Grateful, she then proceeded to thank him for his prayers. She also added that right before she exited the vehicle, the man looked at her and smiled widely.

He also said that his wife would be pleased to hear that she had asked him to pray for STPM examination.

The video which has since garnered 77K views was flooded with comments from Malaysian netizens who were touched by the man’s kindness. Some netizens even recalled having him as their e-hailing driver.

“Omg! My husband and I once sat in his e-hailing vehicle. He is so nice!” commented Asywanti Andrew.

What a lovely encounter. All the best in your exams, Nez!

