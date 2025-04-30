When it comes to marriage, it’s natural for parents to be concerned about their children’s future partners.

But is it fair to reject someone based solely on their income?

A Malaysian woman recently took to Threads to share her frustration after her parents disapproved of her boyfriend’s marriage proposal— due to his salary.

In the post, @jeurinnn, who is currently undergoing her internship, explained that her 24-year-old boyfriend works in the F&B industry and earns RM1,800 a month.

Meanwhile, her father has already ‘secured’ a job for her after graduation, with a projected salary ranging between RM3,000 and RM4,000.

The couple is currently saving up to get married, but their plans have hit a roadblock due to her parents’ disapproval— largely because of his income and educational background.

“My boyfriend and I are planning to get married and are currently saving up, but my parents don’t approve because his salary is only RM1,800 and they feel he’s not on the same level as me,” she wrote.

Despite this, @jeurinnn stood by her partner, saying she sees potential in him—even if his salary may never match hers.

“But I can see his potential, even though his salary might not reach RM3,000 or more.”

She ended her post with a heartfelt question to the public: “So, should I leave my boyfriend just because my parents don’t approve—even though I personally am okay with him?”

Her emotional dilemma sparked a wave of responses in the comments.

Some advised her to stay strong and support her boyfriend in upskilling and growing, while others urged her to proceed with caution and consider her long-term stability.

“My late husband was from an F&B background, and his starting salary back then was only RM1,100. He moved from F&B to retail, then back to F&B. He eventually opened a restaurant—he knew everything from A to Z because, as someone who worked on the floor, he handled almost all aspects of the F&B system. Most people who work in F&B can actually climb up to earn the kind of salary you mentioned. I’m saying this because whenever my late husband joined a company, he would get promoted quickly,” shared @glowandboute7a.

“Your family is just thinking ahead, sis. They’re probably worried that you’ll end up supporting him financially. That’s how it is these days. Everything might seem fine before marriage, but after getting married, they’re afraid you’ll be the one spending more money. But if he’s the responsible type, then insyaAllah he’ll work harder and won’t rely on your income,” said @niesanazari.