Fresh grad calls out RM2.5k salary for “five-person” workload

FOR many fresh graduates, stepping into the workforce can feel like a harsh awakening.

While it’s widely accepted that entry-level salaries are modest due to limited experience, the growing mismatch between workload and compensation is fuelling frustration among Malaysia’s young professionals.

In a Threads post, a Malaysian man lamented that fresh graduates are expected to work excessively, yet their wages do not reflect the amount of labour they put in.

“Fresh graduates can only earn RM2,500, but their job descriptions expect them to do the work of five people.

“The boss calls this multitasking, but it’s actually being underpaid,” he said.

Netizens shared the man’s frustrations, with one remarking that certain employers expect staff to work under pressure without offering any incentives to make the job worthwhile.

Another commenter, however, pointed out that responsibilities naturally increase as one climbs the career ladder, suggesting that he would later look back and realise that working as a fresh graduate was comparatively easier.

“Been there, and I hated it. That’s why I left my field—my previous job was terrible,” one user said.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, and even until today—nothing has changed,” another remarked.

As conversations around fair pay and workplace expectations gain momentum, it’s clear that many fresh graduates are feeling disillusioned.

While gaining experience is a vital part of career development, it should not come at the expense of mental well-being or financial security.