A member of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) Unit 5 who died in a road accident at Jalan Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, had recorded a video showing the final moments inside the truck with his fellow comrades.

In a TikTok post by @Namrunchannel, the late Constable Akmal Wafi Annuar was seen uploading the video via his WhatsApp status, which later went viral on social media.

The video shows several FRU officers chatting with one another, believed to be during their journey to Teluk Intan.

Earlier, police confirmed that nine FRU members died in the accident at KM15, Jalan Sungai Manik–Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, on Tuesday.

Hilir Perak district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin, said one officer died while receiving treatment at Teluk Intan Hospital, while the other eight died at the scene.

Besides Akmal Wafi, those killed in the crash include Sergeant S Perumal, Corporal Nurit Pandak, Corporal Amiruddin Zabri, Corporal Mohd Pozli Jaudin, Corporal Akmal Muhamad, Sergeant Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, Corporal Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan and Lance Corporal Damarrulan Abdul Latif.

It was reported that the FRU vehicle was on its way back to Ipoh after completing duties under Op Chariot in Teluk Intan.

