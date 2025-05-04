AFTER three long days of searching, a heartwarming moment unfolded as a woman was reunited with her beloved dog, Butter, following the devastating gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights.

The explosion, which rocked the residential area, left destruction in its wake and displaced several families, including Butter’s owner.

ALSO READ: Clinician’s free burn dressing service for Putra Heights victims wins hearts online

The reunion took place around 10am on Wednesday, April 3, when the owner returned to the disaster site in a desperate attempt to find her missing pet. Butter, a sweet and gentle dog, had gone missing in the chaos that ensued when the blast occurred.

Fleeing in fear as her owner sought safety, Butter was last seen with her pink collar and leash still attached.

Despite her home being destroyed in the explosion, the woman persevered in her search efforts. Her determination paid off when she finally found Butter, unharmed but shaken from the ordeal.

A veterinarian on-site confirmed that the dog had not sustained any injuries.

The emotional reunion brought tears of relief to the owner, who was seen holding the leash tightly as she walked Butter away from the wreckage.

However, her two pet cats are still missing, and the community continues its search as recovery operations unfold.

“Thanks to all for your prayers! Butter has been found and is now undergoing further check-ups. She will be safe soon.

“The whereabouts of the two cats are still unconfirmed. Please continue praying that they are found soon and everything goes smoothly,” Instagram user @jajadownchickbella wrote, accompanied by a picture of Butter.