ITS normal that as humans, we tend to place emphasis on our own needs and wants. Sometimes we forget how a simple act of kindness can actually make a huge difference to someone’s day.

Malaysian woman, Nurul Shima who runs a stall selling ‘nasi bajet’ found herself moved after a grateful food delivery rider thanked her for handing him packets of food.

In an X post, Shima shared that she had placed some rice packets into the baskets of the food delivery riders who had stopped to pray at the mosque located in front of her stall.

Suddenly a food delivery rider approached his motorcycle, noticed the packets of food and inquired to Shima if it was her who had placed the food in his basket.

She explained to the rider that a customer had sponsored the packets of rice and she was assisting to distribute it.

The man’s eyes welled up in tears before he confessed that it was a really tough day for him as he experienced a loss of two orders.

To make matters worse, he had not eaten since morning and the only money in his pocket was sufficient for his bike’s fuel.

“Today, two orders got canceled. One canceled after I had already arrived at the location. It was such a long drive.

“The other one didn’t pay when I got there. They told me to leave it with the guard and said they’d transfer the payment. But until now, nothing. I haven’t eaten since this morning, sis.

“I have RM10 in my pocket, just enough to fill up the motor’s fuel. This is the blessing Allah gave me this afternoon,” said the man appreciatively.

Shima was moved by the man’s predicament, then handed him two additional packets of budget rice and even requested him to stop by the stall in the afternoon to get free food.

“I felt moved because my son works part-time as a Grab rider, and sometimes he experiences the same kind of unfair treatment like this young man,” she clarified in her post.

Shima’s post has since gotten over 91,000 views and Malaysian netizens have reached out to her comment section to thank her for her kindness.

“May Allah bless you and the rider with abundant sustenance,” commented @naaaishah.

“Alhamdulillah. May there be more kind-hearted people like this. It may seem small, but it means so much to those in need,” said @EEverros.

