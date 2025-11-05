MALAYSIA is widely regarded as having some of the most affordable healthcare in the world. However, a key challenge lies in retaining doctors within the system and persuading those planning to leave to stay.

According to one Malaysian doctor, even patient attitudes can be an issue, as they are not always as polite or appreciative toward healthcare workers.

Recently a local doctor took to Threads to lament that patients get treated like royalty but in return, if there are any inconveniences, the blame falls on the doctor.

“All people do is complain. Hardly ever get a “thank you.” What’s your problem? It’s so demotivating.”

A Malaysian doctor now living in Australia shared a similar sentiment, recounting his experience in Malaysia, where only about 10 percent of patients would say thank you after a consultation.

“What I noticed about working in Malaysia versus Australia: only about 10 percent of patients say thank you upon discharge or after finishing a consultation,“ @danialshf explained in his Threads post.

However, he noted that in Australia, around 90 percent of his patients express genuine gratitude.

“Here in Australia, I think about 90 percent would say thank you and genuinely appreciate the help (even though most of the time, they are just discharged with reassurance).”

He humorously added that those who don’t say thank you are either deaf, mute, or simply in a bad mood.

In the comments, he shared that he always returns home with a smile on his face, even after a long day at work.

“Even when I’m about to leave, the consultant says ‘thank you for your help today’ at least three times—once when I’m leaving, once when I pass the flight deck, and again when we bump into each other in the pantry making Milo, haha.”