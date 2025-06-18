It’s usually kind customers who treat food delivery riders to meals or drinks — small gestures of appreciation for their hard work.

But this time, the kindness came from the rider instead.

A Malaysian food delivery rider recently touched hearts online after sharing his encounter with a family who couldn’t afford to pay for their meal.

In a now-viral post on the Facebook group ShopeeFood RIDER Official (MY), the rider — known as Paktam — recounted how the customer had placed a cash-on-delivery order.

However, upon arriving and handing over the food, the situation took an unexpected turn.

“The mother suddenly said, ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t realise I don’t have any money in my wallet.’”

Wanting to help, Paktam offered her an alternative. “I told her, ‘If you don’t have cash, you can use QR, sis.’”



But the woman replied, “I don’t have any money in my bank account either.”

Just then, her young daughter came out and asked: “‘Mum, has the food arrived? I’m hungry.’”

Paktam said that was the moment everything hit him. “At that moment, I swear, my heart sank. My knees went weak.”

“I told her, ‘It’s okay, sis... please let your daughter eat. It’s alright, I give it to you sincerely, may it be blessed in this world and the next. Just pray that my family and I stay healthy and blessed with sustenance.’”

On his ride home, he couldn’t stop thinking about what had just happened. “On the way back, so many thoughts crossed my mind.

“No matter how hard life is for me, there are always others who have it even harder.

“She must have known she didn’t have any money... but maybe this was the only way she could feed her child. That was a lesson for me – to always be grateful for what I have.”

Paktam’s sincere act of kindness has since moved thousands, with many praising him for his empathy and compassion.