MALAYSIAN influencer and businessman Aliff Awang, better known as Opai on TikTok, recently turned heads online after revealing that he spent over RM4,000 on premium Wagyu beef to cook rendang for Aidiladha.

In a video shared on social media, Opai who is also the husband of local actress Fatin Afeefa, showcased the preparation of the festive dish, using none other than A5 Miyazaki MB11 Wagyu beef—a top-tier cut that typically costs RM1,600 per kilogram.

Despite the hefty price tag, he remarked, “it was cheap.”

He explained that he purchased 4kg of the meat but paid less thanks to a discount from a friend. To prepare the dish, he selected the tenderloin cut, which he deemed most suitable.

“I think it’s okay for a first timer like me. Those who have eaten Wagyu would not use it for rendang,” he said, acknowledging that the luxury beef is usually reserved for other cooking styles.

Opai also noted that tenderloin works well for rendang due to its lower fat content compared to sirloin or ribeye. He said the dish was made specially for his wife and family, adding that it turned out “super delicious.”

Netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, ranging from admiration to criticism.

One user called Shima commented: “Wow, you’re truly blessed... RM4K is two months’ salary for me... you’re really fortunate. Even the sacrificial meat turned out really delicious when I cooked it with soy sauce.”

“His trademark is showing off. Unapologetically,” Princess_Prawn chided.

“If I had money like them, I’d also want to give my family expensive and delicious food that we couldn’t afford before. There’s nothing wrong with treating your family well. Opai’s right — if you don’t have money, go work,” LadyBoss wrote in support.