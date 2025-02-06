SOMETIMES, job titles—no matter how impressive—do not necessarily translate to equally impressive pay cheques.

Recently, a Threads account advised Malaysian job seekers to avoid “chasing job titles”.

The account shared that having a higher position in a company does not necessarily mean receiving a higher salary.

“I once met a manager earning only RM3,000 – I have also met an analyst with a RM21,000 salary,” the account stated in a post.

The account owner further explained that despite having a “downgraded” job title, their salary gradually increased, pushing the idea of applying for the job even when the position is on the lower rung of the company ladder.

“We do not know the company’s budget. Every company and industry is different,” the account added.

Most users agreed with the post, understanding that the end goal is to strive for better income, rather than focusing on job titles.

“These tips resonated with me. I went down three levels but my pay scale rose by 89%. To me, it’s not about the job title because I don’t need validation, but about how much I’m worth,” one user stated.

“Put aside the titles. They’re just for those who want to show off at home. In the end, it’s all about what helps pay the bills and puts food on the table,” another commented.