Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly recently stirred controversy with a dismissive remark about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Malaysia, claiming, “Malays aren’t gonna buy your stuff as they don’t have the money.”

The comment quickly drew backlash—not just from Malaysians but also from foreign visitors who came to the country’s defense.

Among them was Canadian TikTok user @ugoeverywhere, whose response video has since gone viral.

In the one-minute clip filmed at Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC), the Canadian tourist urged Malaysians to ignore O’Reilly’s comments. Walking through the upscale mall, he highlighted the presence of luxury brands and amenities.

“Look behind me, I’m in KLCC. You have Dior, Zara, Gucci, Fendi... they even have free eye check-ups in the mall,” he said, clearly impressed by the facilities.

He then took a direct jab at O’Reilly, saying, “He probably couldn’t even point out Kuala Lumpur or Malaysia on the map.”

Addressing Malaysians directly, he added: “So people of Malaysia, let that stupid man say whatever he wants and just laugh at it. Ignore it. It’s not worth it.”

As he stepped outside the mall and showed the lush KLCC Park, he concluded: “Maybe I’ll finish for our American friends who are listening to FOX News with this beautiful park just outside. No money, huh? What a jerk.”

His video quickly gained traction online, amassing thousands of likes and over 1,400 comments—many from grateful Malaysian netizens thanking him for standing up for the country and wishing him an enjoyable stay.

“Thank you sir for your factual praise of our country Malaysia. I am proud being Malaysian,” commented @Amni.

“Appreciate your exploration in Malaysia and in recognising our gems. Have a good holiday here brother,” said @TheQueen22.