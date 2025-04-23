FORMER Singapore presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian was recently surprised with Malaysia’s banking infrastructure, offering praise during a visit to Johor.

While rushing to get cash at Senai Airport, Tan saw an ATM from an unfamiliar bank—but was still able to make a withdrawal from his Maybank account.

ALSO READ: “Not used to inefficiencies in other countries” - Singaporean tries to set up bank account in M’sia, says its giving her a “headache”

“It was the first ATM that I saw at Senai airport. I was able to withdraw cash from this ATM from my Maybank account as it is linked to the MEPS clearing system.

“I had to pay RM 1 as a service charge. I do not mind paying this service charge as it saves me from looking for the ATM of my bank.

“This is more efficient than asking individual banks to set up their own ATMs.

“Many petrol stations and convenience stores in Malaysia also offer ATM service that allows their customers to withdraw money by paying a RM 1 service fee.

“Singapore does not have this arrangement. It leads to high operating costs in Singapore,” he wrote on Facebook.

His post shed light on how Malaysia’s cross-bank ATM system simplifies cash access nationwide—including at petrol stations and convenience stores—offering flexibility to both locals and travellers.

The post sparked discussion among netizens, many of whom were surprised to realise the everyday convenience they often took for granted.

One user, presumably a Singaporean named Wong Sunny, commented: “ Yes, such ATM facilities offer convenience and wide choices of Malaysian banks cards are accessible. I like it.”

“This system has been available in Malaysia for decades,” Aloha Snackbar wrote.