A kind hearted Malaysian, lelaki_tersakiti84, has captured the hearts of thousands after sharing an unexpected encounter while withdrawing money at an ATM.

He shared in a Threads post that he overheard a conversation between a husband and wife. With a heavy voice, the wife said to her husband:

“What should we do, my salary hasn’t come in yet. The baby’s milk and diapers are almost finished.”

The husband stayed silent, started the motorcycle, and they rode off.

Moments later, he bumped into the couple again at a convenience store. They were carefully choosing the smallest and cheapest packet of milk and a pack of diapers.

At the counter, the wife even asked if diapers were sold individually to save costs, only to be told no. They then dug through their wallets for loose change to pay.

“I felt a jolt in my heart,” he wrote. “I told them to put the small packet back and get the largest one instead, along with a month’s supply of diapers.

“At first, they refused, but I insisted. I told them, ‘I won’t be poor from giving your child milk and diapers.’”

The wife was moved to tears. He reassured her, saying he too had once struggled and understood how it felt to not have enough for the basics.

Before leaving, the couple offered to repay him when they got their salary, but he declined, asking only for their prayers for his long life and to be able to raise his child. He even slipped them extra cash “just in case.”



His encounter has since left many Malaysian netizens in tears, thanking him for his kindness.

“No, I’m not crying, you are,” said @adrianajsmne.

“Thank you for sharing this story. I hope it inspires more people to give charity. May our good deeds help us in the afterlife. Amin,” commented @iznan_lil.

“When it comes to children, people in need, or elderly uncles and aunties working, my heart just becomes like tissue — easily moved,” said @srhmysrh.