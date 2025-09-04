Kind Malaysian offers shelter and coffee to strangers in rain, wins hearts online

WHEN heavy rain threatened to ruin their day, two workers found an unexpected moment of warmth and kindness in a local neighbourhood.

A netizen shared their story on Threads, writing: “The rain was about to pour. I saw two workers taking shelter under a tree in front of my house.

“I called them in, saying, ‘Come in, you can take shelter for a while.’ I made them some hot black coffee.

“The look on their faces was priceless!” she recounted.

“They even posed together holding the cups.

“I was peeking from inside the house because they didn’t notice me.

“My sliding door is fully tinted. My house is full of CCTV, so I wasn’t worried at all about letting them in, and the neighborhood is, God willing, safe.”

The post quickly gained traction online, with netizens praising the simple yet thoughtful act of kindness.

One user called fara.fara.sakura commented: “I love this random act of kindness. Usually, goodness comes back to us at the moments we least expect.”

“Thank you, sis. Your kind act has saved their lives. It’s dangerous to take shelter under a tree during the rain. Maybe they’re praying for you in this rain—God willing, it was answered,” xzamrotx wrote.