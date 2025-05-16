KIND Samaritans are everywhere—sitting across from you at work, living next door, or probably serving you at your local mixed rice stall.
Yayar B. Awang Noh, a Malaysian mixed rice seller, recently shared a heartwarming encounter with an elderly Chinese man who visited his stall in Pandan Perdana, Ampang.
In a heartfelt Facebook post, Yayar described how he spotted the elderly man limping slowly towards his stall.
Concerned, he couldn’t help but wonder if the man had scalded his leg with hot water or soup.
“All kinds of thoughts crossed my mind,“ he wrote.
Driven by compassion, Yayar approached the man and asked about his condition. The elderly man simply replied that his leg was sore and itchy.
“Ha, uncle, you always eat a lot of squid, right?” Yayar teased with a smile.
The man nodded and explained that he had just returned from the doctor, who advised him to avoid eating squid. His visit had cost him RM90 for cream and medication.
When the elderly man requested a small packet of rice, he added just a piece of fried chicken and a bit of sambal chili from the catfish gravy. Reaching into his pocket, the uncle pulled out several RM1 notes to pay—but Yayar gently stopped him.
“It’s okay, uncle. Today, it’s on me. You spent a lot of money at the doctor’s just now, right?”
The elderly man’s eyes filled with tears as he thanked Yayar repeatedly for his kindness.
The touching gesture quickly went viral, drawing praise from Malaysian netizens who were moved by Yayar’s generosity. Many also shared their well-wishes for the elderly man’s speedy recovery.
“You’re a good boy, Boy Yayar! Seriously, doing good regardless of race shows how beautiful your heart is,“ commented Iskandar.
“His leg is so red. Wishing him a speedy recovery. May Yayar be blessed with abundant sustenance,“ added Aziatul.