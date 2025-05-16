KIND Samaritans are everywhere—sitting across from you at work, living next door, or probably serving you at your local mixed rice stall.

Yayar B. Awang Noh, a Malaysian mixed rice seller, recently shared a heartwarming encounter with an elderly Chinese man who visited his stall in Pandan Perdana, Ampang.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Yayar described how he spotted the elderly man limping slowly towards his stall.

Concerned, he couldn’t help but wonder if the man had scalded his leg with hot water or soup.

“All kinds of thoughts crossed my mind,“ he wrote.

Driven by compassion, Yayar approached the man and asked about his condition. The elderly man simply replied that his leg was sore and itchy.

“Ha, uncle, you always eat a lot of squid, right?” Yayar teased with a smile.