LAST year, KL was ranked as the 50th best city in the world, just one spot below Zurich!

A huge nod to the city’s unique charm, and it’s not just locals who think so—travellers and expatriates alike rave about how multicultural, beautiful, and diverse Malaysia is.

Now, a viral post from Jakartan @Ristanianodya is making waves online, and she’s got even more glowing praise for the capital. She’s all about KL’s cleaner, greener, and more relaxed vibe.

We all know KL traffic is a pain in the neck, but according to the user, it’s nothing compared to Jakarta’s macet (aka the kind of traffic jam that makes you question your life’s choices).

“The work culture’s still demanding, but I guess every job has its good and downside too. At least KL has very less traffic jams,” she wrote.

“KL is cleaner and more structured.

“The multicultural environment. People are more mixed here. It’s cool to see Malaysians speaking three languages in one sentence. Very diverse culture!

“Food? I’m not a fan of mamak or nasi lemak, but they’re affordable, and halal options are everywhere,” she stated.

“The pace is more relaxed, although it still has a city vibe. It doesn’t feel as overwhelming as Jakarta. There are still green spaces, less honking, and fewer motorbikes squeezing past your window.

“Driving is (a bit) less stressful. I mean, traffic still sucks, but at least it doesn’t feel like you’re parked on the road while driving.

“In Jakarta, it’s all about malls, malls, malls. KL? Actual parks! I can walk my son through nature. There are so many accessible hiking spots that you can drive or take a Grab to in less than 30 minutes, which is unlikely in Jakarta.,” she concluded her post.

What do you think – is KL truly the hidden gem of Southeast Asia, or are we just used to the traffic?