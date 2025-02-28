A young adventurer’s hiking trip turned into a battle for survival when he became lost in the freezing wilderness of northwestern China for 10 days, enduring the ordeal by drinking river water, melting snow and even eating toothpaste.

Sun Liang, 18, set off on his solo trek on February 8, navigating the perilous Ao-Tai Line in Shaanxi province’s Qinling mountain range.

Known for its rugged terrain, unpredictable weather, and an average altitude of 2,500 meters, the area has claimed the lives of numerous hikers over the years, South China Morning Post reported.

However, Sun had no idea the route was banned.

His family lost contact with him two days into his journey when his devices ran out of battery.

With no means of communication and a fractured right arm from multiple falls, Sun resorted to taking shelter behind a large rock, using dry straw and leaves for warmth.

Rescuers, mobilized at the request of his distressed family, finally located him on February 17.

Sun had managed to start a fire and the smoke alerted the search team to his location. Following his rescue, Sun took to social media, warning others against attempting the dangerous hike.

“This area is not suitable for hiking at all. The wind was so strong that I could barely maintain my footing, even with two alpenstocks for support. The snow was so heavy that I could hardly open my eyes,” he said.

“In short, navigating this line is exceedingly difficult. Furthermore, there are no picturesque views. The weather changes abruptly. I urge all mountain climbers contemplating tackling the Ao-Tai Line: you absolutely must not go, as life is invaluable.”

The Ao-Tai Line, a treacherous 170km route linking Ao Mountain and Taibai Mountain, has been officially off-limits since 2018, with authorities enforcing strict penalties for violators. Yet, some thrill-seekers still attempt the challenge, often underestimating the dangers.

“We implement a fee to deter potential hikers,” a rescue team member explained. “We also want to remind the public that hiking along this route could expose them to encounters with dangerous wildlife, including bears, antelopes, and wild boars. Some of our rescuers sustained injuries during this operation.”

The extensive search effort involved more than 30 personnel and cost Sun’s family 80,000 yuan (approx. RM636,229).

He is believed to be the first person to have been rescued after becoming lost in this hazardous region.

Despite his passion for hiking—having previously conquered three renowned snowy peaks—Sun admitted this experience left him shaken. “I feel terrified after the incident,” he confessed.

His survival story joins a growing list of adventurers who have beaten the odds.

Last year, a man in Taiwan was rescued after 10 days stranded in a ravine, signaling for help by blocking a water pipe and alerting villagers.