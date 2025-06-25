ANNUAL dinners are typically all glitz, stiff speeches, and the usual “Best Employee of the Year” awards—but one Malaysian company decided to shake things up in the most unexpected way.

In a now-viral TikTok clip, the company’s annual celebration took a humorous twist by giving out cheeky awards that had staff and netizens in stitches.

Among the categories? “Anugerah Staf Paling Banyak MC” (Staff with the Most MCs) and “Anugerah Staf Paling Kuat Tidur” (Staff Who Sleeps the Most).

Rather than spotlighting only the overachievers, the event celebrated the quirks of office life that many employees can relate to—with trophies handed out to those who frequently called in sick or were often caught dozing off.

The unorthodox awards quickly made rounds on social media, with amused netizens saying they wouldn’t mind working at a place that rewards napping.

Some joked that they might finally have a shot at winning something at their own office dinners.

“This ‘outstanding employee’ award is just for fun to liven up the event.. kudos to the company and the bosses for being so sporting,” one user called Personal Financial Advisor commented.

“Good thing they showed up—if they had taken MC too, who would’ve accepted the award?” Seketul Nuar joked.