M’sian man frustrated by lack of govt support as M40 tax payer compared to B40

THE rising cost of living in Malaysia has sparked an ongoing conversation about income inequality and access to government assistance.

Recently, a Malaysian man took to Threads to voice his frustration as a member of the M40 income group.

“We are taxpayers, working hard to earn a living. Leaving for work before dawn and returning home after dark.

“Our taxes are high, yet we receive no subsidies. Meanwhile, the B40, who don’t pay taxes and leave work on time, receive aid and subsidies left, right, and centre,” he wrote in a Threads post.

His comments received mixed reactions, with some users agreeing with his sentiments.

“My salary may place me in the M40 group, but after tax deductions, it drops so significantly that it feels like a B40 salary. Don’t forget the cost of living in Johor Bahru,” one user commented.

“I understand. I’m in the M40 group – not rich, but earning just enough to put food on the table. Still, I don’t receive any aid or subsidies,” another pointed out.

“I totally get it. It feels so unfair — if we earn more, our taxable income is calculated at a higher rate, and the tax reliefs aren’t much. Now, with subsidies being removed too, it’s really demotivating,” another lamented.

However, not everyone agreed with the original poster’s claims, with some pointing to the salary gap and high cost of living faced by the B40 group.

“Those in the B40 category earn around RM2,000 – and that has to cover rent, groceries, children’s schooling, all kinds of bills, and fuel. By the end of the month, they’re scraping by,” one user said.

“I’m a taxpayer and also fall under the B40 group. I don’t receive any aid,” another added.

Meanwhile, one user highlighted various subsidies provided by the government for all Malaysians, including low-cost public healthcare, RON95 fuel subsidies, cooking oil subsidies, and even the Rahmah sales initiative.

The issue underscores the complexity of designing equitable support systems in a society with varying economic realities — and the need for more inclusive solutions that reflect the challenges faced by all Malaysians.