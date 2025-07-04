M’sian man’s RM100k-odd KTV bill goes viral, leaves netizens gasping

A jaw-dropping KTV bill totaling RM97,760.65 for 30 minutes of fun has sent shockwaves across social media after a photo of the receipt went viral.

Dated June 27 at 11.28pm and settled by 12.03am the next day, the bill showed three bottles of Louis XIII cognac as the highlight of the night—costing a whopping RM78,888.00.

Other charges included RM300 tips each for staff and Public Relations Members (PRMs), adding the bill to RM82,948.00.

Once a 10% service charge and 8% SST were added, the total ballooned to nearly RM98K—an amount that left many netizens reeling, especially considering the SST alone could buy a brand-new motorcycle in Malaysia.

While some defended the splurge, saying it’s the spender’s prerogative, others questioned whether the high-end cognac was intentionally overpriced to rake in profits.

The post on Sarawak Viral’s Facebook page also drew waves of hilarious comments, with netizens cracking jokes.

“Damn, seriously. Better to just drink lime and asam boi juice—costs way less,” one user called Min Mohd commented.

“Even if I were rich, I wouldn’t want that—I’d rather buy my own karaoke set, get drunk at home, and sleep it off,” Akira Tomm wrote.

“Does BP (in the receipt) stand for Blood Pressure...? Just asking,” Chilly Sweet commented jokingly.