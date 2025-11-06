WHEN a regular customer’s shock over his bill meets a no-nonsense vendor’s breakdown – the internet couldn’t stay neutral

A seemingly ordinary lunch turned into a viral social media drama when a longtime customer got the shock of his life over a RM30.20 mixed rice bill in Taman Sentosa, Johor – and the vendor’s savage response has Malaysia picking sides.

The Customer’s Shock: “Really Kena Slap”

The man, who claimed to be a loyal patron for over a decade, took to Facebook expressing his disbelief at the hefty bill for what appeared to be a simple meal.

“Curry chicken 1 piece, braised pork and egg and curry vegetable. I was shocked when asked to pay. I didn’t ask how much per item,“ he wrote, sharing a photo of his plate taken from what the vendor later called a “misleading angle.”

Having watched the business grow “from push cart to opening an outlet” and being a regular customer enjoying their “famous fried chicken for 10 years,“ he felt blindsided by the RM30.20 charge, describing it as getting “really kena slap.”

Vendor Fires Back: “Are You Not Aware?”

But the stall owner wasn’t having any of it. She hit back with a detailed breakdown that had netizens doing quick math:

White rice – RM3.50

Curry chicken (small pieces) – RM5.00

Braised egg – RM1.50

Vegetables – RM2.50

Braised pork – RM15.00

Tea – RM1.00

Plus 6% SST

The vendor didn’t stop there. She called out the customer’s photo angle, saying: “If you want to take a photo, take it from above and not from the white rice’s angle. Are you not aware of how much braised pork you took?”

Speaking to China Press, she revealed that braised pork costs RM5-6 per scoop, and the customer had taken more than two generous scoops. She even admitted she initially wanted to photograph the impressive portion for promotional purposes but changed her mind when she saw his unhappy expression.

Internet Goes Wild: Team Customer vs Team Vendor

The post exploded online, with Malaysians firmly divided into camps:

Team “Customer Should Know Better”:

“Self-serving or attendant served you? If it was self-serving, then you should bear the costs happily because you took too much meat, which are very expensive nowadays,“ commented Desmond Wong, echoing many who felt the customer got what he loaded onto his plate.

Team “Transparency Matters”:

Others felt the pricing should have been clearer upfront, especially for a longtime customer.

Team “Evidence Everything”:

“After I read the comment, I just want to recommend next time you should take a video from every angle,“ Andy Low wrote, throwing shade at the photo controversy.

The Real Winner: Malaysian Food Drama

What started as one man’s lunch complaint has become the latest episode in Malaysia’s rich tradition of viral food controversies. The incident highlights the eternal struggle between customers wanting value and vendors dealing with rising costs – all played out in the court of public opinion.

Whether you’re Team Customer or Team Vendor, one thing’s certain: this RM30 mixed rice has served up more drama than most reality TV shows, proving once again that in Malaysia, food isn’t just sustenance – it’s serious business.

The moral of the story? Maybe ask for prices before loading up that plate – or at least take your complaint photos from a better angle.