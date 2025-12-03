A Malaysian looking forward to enjoying kuih keria from a Ramadan bazaar near Ampang was left stunned when the traditional treat turned out rock hard.

Sharing her ordeal on TikTok (@mnyoongi__), the customer posted a video showing the kuih’s shocking texture, which has since gone viral with over 599,800 views, 35,100 likes and 1300 comments.

She humorously captioned it, “Allah tests us because He loves us.”

The clip showed repeated attempts to break the kuih, but despite all efforts, it remained unyielding. Traditionally, kuih keria is known for its soft texture, coated in caramelised sugar, making the rock-hard version a surprising—and disappointing—find.

Netizens were quick to react, with many cracking jokes about the unexpected toughness of the snack.

One netizen called becaantik commented sarcastically, “Ingredients for kuih keria: 1kg sugar, 1kg cement.”

“Don’t throw it away, sis... You can use it as a nail hammer to hang your Raya curtains later,” NurFARAin wrote.

“It’s okay if you don’t know how to cook, just don’t sell at the bazaar,” Naishiroh wrote.

“Did you buy it from a hardware store?” huzaidharis asked.