ONCE the affordable go-to meal for many Malaysians, mixed rice — or economy rice — is now sparking outrage for a very different reason: its rising price.

A recent post on Reddit’s r/MalaysianFood went viral after one user shared that he was charged RM13.40 for a plate of mixed rice at a restaurant in Petaling Jaya.

The dish? A modest serving of white rice, stir-fried cabbage and carrots, and what appeared to be braised meat.

“Mixed rice so expensive. RM13.40 for this, my friends. Long live ‘economy’ rice,” he wrote, sharing a photo of his meal.

The post quickly drew attention from fellow Malaysians, many shocked at the steep price — especially given the small portion.

“RM13?! Luckily you didn’t slap the owner,” one user joked.

“Penang area can get that for RM8–9! But wherever you are, that’s pricey,” said another.

“Sorry buddy, but that’s too expensive,” a third chimed in.

Some commenters suggested cheaper protein alternatives like beef lungs or eggs to keep costs down, while others lamented the irony of calling it economy rice.

“Nowadays they shouldn’t label it just ‘economy rice’ but rather ‘premium economy’ rice,” one user quipped.