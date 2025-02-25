FOR many children, school is a place filled with excitement—hanging out with friends, participating in activities, and creating lasting memories.

However, for children with disabilities, joining in these everyday experiences can often be a challenge.

Instead of participating, they may find themselves sidelined, watching as their peers engage in activities they long to be a part of.

In a heartwarming display of kindness, a Malaysian teacher went above and beyond to ensure his disabled student could join in a school cross-country race, a gesture that has since captured the hearts of many.

The emotional moment, shared by the student’s mother, went viral after being posted on TikTok by Adeela Shakila.

The video shows a group of students running in a cross-country event when, among the runners, one teacher stands out—Fairus, who is seen pushing his student, Adam, in a wheelchair as they race together.

The video captures a poignant moment when Fairus waves toward Adam’s mother, standing at the sidelines, and Adam’s face lights up with joy.

His wide smile reflects a rare feeling of inclusion and belonging—a moment that had eluded him for so long.

“The day Adam had been waiting for the most. His first-ever experience. He was so happy.

“When he passed by, I couldn’t even cheer for him anymore—I was too overwhelmed and emotional. He has never joined any sports before, only able to watch his friends.

“Thank you, Teacher Fairus, for your sacrifice, for giving him this opportunity, and for willingly pushing Adam. Only Allah can repay your kindness,” the mother wrote.

For Adam, who had spent years watching from the sidelines, this was more than just a race—it was a dream come true.

Behind this unforgettable moment was Fairus, who stepped in to make sure Adam didn’t miss out. Rather than letting him be excluded, Fairus ran alongside him, allowing Adam to experience the joy of taking part in the race like his peers.

The video quickly garnered widespread praise, with many applauding the teacher’s selflessness.

“May the traffic lights always be green, your wallet always filled with RM50 notes, your parking spot always shaded, be loved by everyone, and may all your affairs be smooth and easy, Teacher Fairus,” one netizen called ADHA SHAMSURY commented.

“I am a Special Education (PPKI) teacher, and I love my students very much. They are unique in their own way. The patience required is immense, and I have great respect for PPKI teachers. They do not show favoritism,” faziela2301 wrote.