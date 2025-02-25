A young woman’s generous gesture for a young teenager just starting school won hearts on the internet after she made sure to get his school necessities.

A TikTok video by @cik.kerengga claimed the teenager did not have any of his essentials for school even though the school term had already begun.

She claimed the teenager’s parents were not actively present in his life and he is currently under the care of his grandparents.

“Children do not ask to be born.

“He has a mother who has not visited him in years. He has a father who rarely sees him,” the caption in the video said.

Right before the school term began, she went shopping believed to be for secondary school supplies, as shown in the video, buying his school uniforms, shoes and bag.

“Eventhough he is not my blood, he acts up and makes me mad, I feel more sympathy than anger (towards him) – I feel sad for his situation,” she added.

Replying to a comment, the woman added that the young boy’s grandparents are looking to enrol him in a boarding school.

Netizens applauded the woman for taking the initiative to ensure the young boy’s needs for school and expressed their sympathy for the boy’s circumstances.

Some have suggested reporting the situation to the National Welfare Department (JKM) but the young woman was against the idea, saying she did not want to separate the teenager from his family.