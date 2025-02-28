A Malaysian woman recently took to Reddit to share a disturbing encounter with a landlord while searching for a rental unit.

In her post, she alleged that the landlord sexually harassed her during their conversation on WhatsApp.

The woman shared screenshots of their chat, which began with a standard inquiry about the rental unit.

She introduced herself and expressed interest in viewing the property. When the landlord asked about a suitable time, she inquired whether a virtual viewing was possible.

He responded affirmatively but asked, “You want to do virtual with who?”

She then clarified that she would like to conduct both physical and virtual viewings, mentioning that her partner would also be present.

However, the conversation took an unsettling turn when the landlord abruptly stated, “Because I want to enjoy your body. Can I? I want to try your body.”

Shocked, the woman questioned his behaviour, to which he replied, “Nothing, I just want to try your body. Can I? Cannot, it’s okay.”

According to the original poster, she had reached out to a local rental platform, which then directed her to the landlord.

Her post quickly gained traction, with netizens urging her to report the landlord to authorities.

One user called BluePhantomHere commented: “It’s time to make a viral post on Facebook,” to which pm_for_cuddle_terapy replied, “Yeahh hit them with bad publicity and they’ll start to care.”

“File a police report with evidence,” Mel_Morty wrote.