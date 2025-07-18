M’sian woman complains about ignored delivery instructions, netizens defend rider

FOOD delivery mishaps are not uncommon, but one Malaysian woman’s recent complaint about a rider not following her drop-off instructions has sparked a wave of backlash online.

A Malaysian woman recently voiced her frustration after her delivery instructions were allegedly ignored by a rider.

In a Facebook post, she shared that she had asked the delivery rider to place her food on the gate post, but instead, the rider left it on a lamp post — which left her annoyed.

“Come on, I’m not as tall as a lamp post! This isn’t the first time. Every time I want to eat, I have to move chairs just to get to the food!” she wrote.

As her post gained traction, it did not quite receive the support she expected, as many netizens defended the rider and criticised her for being inconsiderate.

Several commenters pointed out that delivery riders often face strict time constraints, juggling multiple orders, and can’t afford to spend too long on one drop-off.

“The rider was being responsible by placing your food in a high place to avoid it being snatched by stray dogs. Be grateful,” one user remarked.

“You placed the order yourself — the app shows how long the rider will take to arrive. Why not just wait at the door? That might have been the only place available,” another suggested.

“Come on — do you think you’re their only customer? Why should they cater to your every little preference? If you’re that particular, put a table outside for them to place the food on!” another chimed.