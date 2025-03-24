A Malaysian woman was left horrified after discovering shards of glass in her iced coffee, which she had purchased from a local coffee shop.

The woman, known as Red Apple, shared her shocking experience on Facebook.

She explained that she had bought five packets of iced coffee from a shop in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, and brought them home.

However, upon reaching home, she noticed that two of the packets were leaking.

When she poured the drinks out, she was shocked to find numerous pieces of broken glass inside.

In her post, she assured readers that the police had already been notified about the incident.

“If you bought iced coffee and found various sizes of glass shards mixed in the ice, what would you do? I packed five drinks, and all five contained glass fragments. The police have already been informed,” she wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, with many netizens expressing shock and outrage over the incident. Several urged Apple to take further action.

“If it was just one pack, you might let it slide. But five packs all having the same issue? There’s definitely something wrong! Reporting it to the police is a must!” wrote Choongken Wong.

“Those tiny glass shards are the most dangerous—this is truly outrageous!” said Ng Kiat.

“This could be fatal! The only right way is to report it to the police and let them investigate. That way, you can also get the compensation you deserve!” commented Keongkeong Low.