A Malaysian woman’s buka puasa was ruined after she discovered that the chicken in her Ramadan bazaar meal was almost completely raw.

TikTok user myliyaaaa shared her frustration online, posting a video of the undercooked chicken and calling out vendors for prioritising profit over quality.

“Others are trading so you want to trade also. Please don’t just think about getting rich. Aduhai,” she wrote.

Her post quickly gained traction, sparking a broader discussion about the lack of professionalism among some Ramadan bazaar vendors.

Many netizens voiced concerns over inexperienced individuals joining the food business solely for financial gain.

One user called Fynaz commented: “Bought food from the bazaar last night, everything tastes bad, even the drinks.”

“If the food is too salty or bland, it’s not a big issue because people fasting understand that vendors can’t taste-test. But raw food? You can see that with your own eyes—you don’t even need to taste it. People buy food from bazaars hoping for convenience, not problems,” takdenama wrote.

“Wow medium rare,” KeyboadWarriorr commented sarcastically.

“Even if you cook it again, it’s still risky because the chicken wasn’t properly cooked and has already been exposed. There’s a chance of Salmonella contamination. In this case, it’s best to throw it away—eating it could lead to other illnesses,” Fadz warned.