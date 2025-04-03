RAMADAN bazaars are the go-to spot for Malaysians craving festive favorites like roti john, murtabak, ayam percik, and traditional kuih.

However, this year, many have taken to social media to vent their frustrations over steep price hikes and food quality that doesn’t match the cost.

Fathuddin Azhar shared on Threads that the prices at this year’s Ramadan bazaars were shocking.

“This year’s Ramadan bazaar is something else—really has a ‘wow effect.’

“Bought just three pieces of fresh spring rolls for RM9. My faith (iman) was shaken!”

Some netizens joked that she must have bought “limited edition” popiah for it to cost that much.

At a Ramadan bazaar in Bangi, zyraaismail was stunned to find a single packet of drink priced at RM8.

READ MORE: Disappointed customer finds tiny “raisin-like” squid in takoyaki

“A packet of drinks for RM8?! Just the drink alone is already eight. I can only imagine how much a meal would cost—probably RM15 to RM18.”

Serlin Mohamat shared a photo of a rice and chicken meal she had purchased, explaining that she was led to believe she would get a chicken thigh. Instead, she ended up with a tiny bony piece.

“RM13 for rice, but in the picture, they showed a chicken thigh—ended up getting a tiny bony piece instead. Might as well just eat ayam gepuk!”

Netizen Lynn Basri was shocked to see sugarcane juice being sold at RM10 for a standard plastic bag at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar.

The 1.5L bottled version was going for RM15.

READ MORE: Customer disappointed after paying RM13 at Ramadan bazaar for rock-hard pulut panggang

“Yesterday at Kampung Baru bazaar—sugarcane juice was RM10 for a standard plastic bag. The 1.5L bottled version was going for RM15! Went to another stall with the same plastic size selling it for RM8, so I got that one instead, even though it was just a RM2 difference. Last year, I remember sugarcane juice being around RM6-RM7. Shocked to see the prices now!”

In Wangsa Maju, Lulu Ruslan spotted a stall selling Cucur Udang XXXL for RM8.

However, the prawns were disappointingly small—and to make matters worse, she added that customers allegedly had to pay an additional RM1 just for chili sauce.