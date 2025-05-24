PETALING JAYA: In a delightful twist to traditional restaurant marketing, the staff of Restoran Mahbub in Bangsar have taken the internet by storm with a playful reel that showcases their model-worthy poses while on duty.

Garnering over 481,000 views, more than 22,000 likes, and over 300 comments, the viral video adopts the concept of “Whoever gets caught in the photo loses.”

It features the restaurant’s waiters initially evading the camera but quickly transitioning into confident, model-like stances.

Dressed in their signature pastel green uniforms paired with black aprons, the staff exude charisma and flair, turning an ordinary workday into an impromptu fashion show.

The clip has not only garnered attention for its creativity but has also sparked a wave of humour among netizens.

This innovative approach to marketing highlights the restaurant’s commitment to engaging with its audience in a fun and relatable manner.

“When customers ask you to serve and you ‘served’,” commented @miishakira.

Another user, @ashrafomar_, jokingly said, “My ais kosong is not served yet,” referring to the waiters’ on-duty reel shoot.

Some users praised the marketing idea and said the social media manager deserves a pay raise for this fun approach.

Leaving a sweet comment, @megat.pdf said this eatery was his late grandparents’ go-to place and he is happy to see the workers there are keeping the friendly vibes up.