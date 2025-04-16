RECENTLY, a group of young women went viral for working together to help push a car that had nearly slid into a drain.

Mustering their strength, eight women – one of them in the driver’s seat – pushed the blue Proton Iswara back onto the road with all their might.

Four of them were stationed at the side of the Iswara to pull it back while three were seen positioned at the front bonnet, pushing the car away away from the drain.

“Who said women are weak?” captioned the video posted on TikTok, which did not disclose the location of the incident.

What amazed viewers even more was that the remaining seven women were dressed in baju kurung and wearing formal-looking high heels, demonstrating that they could handle tough situations, even in traditional attire.

The video also showed one of the women, wearing a green baju kurung, pulling the car from the side while holding some files in one hand and carrying a bag slung over her shoulder.

In the end, the car was successfully pushed back onto the road.

The viral video earned widespread praise online, with many expressing admiration for the women’s strength, determination, and willingness to work together in that moment.

“Not all heroes wear capes – sometimes they wear baju kurung and heels,” one user commented.

“The strongest one was the woman pulling with one hand while holding the files in the other,” said another netizen.

“When there are no men around, they (women) can move a car – but in the presence of a man, they can’t even open a bottle,” one user joked.