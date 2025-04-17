PETALING JAYA: A man whose face was clearly captured via CCTV while stealing women’s undergarments at a residence in Kamping Baru Rasah, Seremban, has been arrested by the police on Wednesday.

Seremban district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the suspect, a man in his 40s, was arrested when he arrived at the police station at around 9am, yesterday.

“Following investigations, we managed to identify the suspect and called him to the police station to surrender,“ he told Sinar Harian.

The Malay daily had earlier reported that the mystery behind missing underwear on the clotheslines and hanging rack was solved when the home’s CCTV footage recorded the act of the suspect.

The suspect was seen stopping his lorry by the victim’s house before entering the house and committing the act.

The victim, who wishes to be identified as Cik Lai, 27, claimed that this was not the first time that underwear had gone missing from her house.

“When my late grandmother was still alive, her underwear that was drying in the garage had also gone missing, but at that time we didn’t take it seriously.

“I started to notice when both my sister and I were losing our underwear that was drying in the garage beginning to go missing and on one occasion up to seven pairs at once,“ she was quoted as saying.

She further explained that the first incident was successfully recorded on January 31, showing the suspect driving a Proton Wira to inspect the area near the house before returning to commit the act.

“What is surprising is that the suspect did not cover his face at all.

“The latest incident was yesterday (Tuesday) at 4.30pm which clearly shows the suspect jumping into the fence of the house and stealing underwear from the hanger which he then put inside his shirt,“ she added, having lodged a police report following the incident.