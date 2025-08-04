It’s a rule that has been repeated time and again—vehicles with international registration plates are strictly prohibited from refueling with Malaysia’s subsidised RON95 petrol.

However time and time again we witness Singaporean drivers blatantly flout the law.

The latest incident involves a man caught refueling his Singapore-registered BMW with RON95 at a local petrol station.

In the one-minute dashcam video posted on X account @update11111, the man could be seen fueling his BMW with the RON95 petrol.

However in the 54th second, the petrol station attendant could be seen walking to the man before removing the petrol pump nozzle from the car.

He then could be seen speaking to the man. It is unclear what the attendant spoke to the man.

The incident is believed to have occurred on April 7 (Monday).

“Subsidy stealer,” captioned @update11111.

Since August 2010, Malaysia has banned the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles.

The fuel type is partially subsidised by the government and is meant to benefit Malaysians.

And if a foreigner buys subsidised fuel at a local petrol station, the dealer can be fined up to RM1 million or jailed for three years.

