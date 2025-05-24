A local man has brought his imagination to life by creating a miniature living room inside an aquarium for his four Siamese fighting fish (Betta splendens).

In a TikTok video, user @afnanalfiansyah showcased the miniature setup inside an aquarium filled with water, creating a cosy space for his fish.

The creative display has since garnered around 3.3 million views, 348,000 likes, and over 2,200 comments.

The setup features lime green walls with white tiled flooring, a small television screen, speakers, a mock air conditioner, a cabinet, mattress, bolster, window with a curtain, rug, shoes, and even clothes hanging on a door.

Netizens have praised the man’s creativity, with some humourously commenting on the fish’s newfound comfort.

One user joked, “Please do not do this because the fish will learn the human way of living and will take over our planet,” while another quipped that the fish might need a PS5 for entertainment.

Another added, “They might need their own pet fish tank.”

However, amid the amusement, some users raised concerns about housing multiple Siamese fighting fish together, noting that the species is naturally aggressive and territorial.