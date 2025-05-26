MANCHESTER UNITED are on their way to Malaysia, embarking on a much-anticipated Asian Tour that promises to captivate their devoted supporters.

Barely hours after closing out their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, the squad boarded their flights to Kuala Lumpur, eager to reconnect with their passionate fanbase.

Photos of the squad’s departure from the Manchester airport were posted by the club and national carrier Malaysia Airlines.

The tour begins on May 28, when United take on the ASEAN All Stars at the iconic Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

With a capacity of 84,000, the atmosphere is expected to be electric as fans finally get the chance to witness their football heroes in action—an opportunity not seen since the club’s last visit in 2009.

Beyond football, the tour carries significant commercial weight, projected to generate around £8 million (RM45.78 million) in revenue for the club according to various reports.

Organised by ProEvents and backed by Snapdragon, United’s kit sponsor, the trip reflects the club’s commitment to strengthening their global brand while engaging with fans across Asia.

Following their Malaysia fixture, United will travel to Hong Kong for a showdown at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium on 30 May, though scheduling concerns persist as the date coincides with the local FA Cup final at Mong Kok Stadium.

While post-season tours have drawn criticism for adding strain to players after gruelling domestic and international campaigns, United insist that such trips foster deeper connections with their global fanbase.

Club Chief Executive Omar Berrada reiterated their significance, highlighting the financial and engagement benefits for both the club and its supporters.

From Malaysia to Hong Kong, then onwards to Scandinavia and the United States, United’s influence remains as strong as ever—both on and off the pitch.

Malaysia, brace yourselves—the Red Devils are on their way!