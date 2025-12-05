A heartbreaking TikTok video has gone viral allegedly showing a mother elephant who tragically lost her calf yesterday, returning to the road where the accident occured.

In the footage posted by TikTok user kutupai, the mother elephant apparently was spotted wandering along the middle of the road, seemingly searching for her deceased young one.

“Passing through the Jeli-Gerik road earlier. Saw this mother elephant still searching for her calf that died after being hit. It breaks my heart.”

“A mother’s instinct never fades. She’s still waiting even though her calf will never return,“ captioned the video owner.

The initial story had brought many to tears, following a previously viral heartbreaking video showing the mother elephant trying to push a lorry that had hit and crushed her calf.

More devastatingly, the incident happened precisely on Mother’s Day.

Although her calf was no longer alive, the mother elephant faithfully stood by her calf’s remains, refusing to leave for more than five hours after the incident occured.

Eventually, authorities had to administer sedatives to calm the mother elephant before she was taken back to the forest.

However, the Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director Yusoff Shariff has since clarified that a viral video claiming the mother elephant had returned to the site of the accident did not feature the same elephant.

Perhilitan officers, he told Bernama, is continuing to monitor the female elephant whose calf was killed by a lorry along the East-West Highway in Gerik-Jeli early yesterday morning.